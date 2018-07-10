A big switch up in our weather is on the way, but for Friday the story remains the same with more showers and storms. The first part of the day on Friday will be dreary with widespread fog and some light mist and light showers. Temperatures will work out of the 60s in to the 70s for most heading in to the early afternoon.

For Friday afternoon a broken line of showers and storms will move through parts of central Georgia. The severe weather threat for today is low, but a few stronger storms cannot be ruled out. The storm chance sticks around in to the late afternoon, and then for the evening we're left with just some residual showers.

Gradual clearing Friday night will pave the way for a chilly start to the weekend. Saturday morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s. The afternoon will be sunny and touch breezy. Expect afternoon highs in the 50s. Sunday morning starts in the 30s, then clouds start to build late day ahead of our next weather system.

A widespread chilly rain is expected for Monday in to the day on Tuesday. Highs for both days likely remain in the 50s. Behind this next system, we likely experience a freeze for much of central Georgia Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.

For late week highs for the afternoon will only be in the low to mid 50s, and the long term signals indicate prolonged below average temperatures in to the weekend.

Friday... Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. A strong storm can't be ruled out. Highs in the 70s.

Friday Night... Gradual clearing. Lows in the low 40s.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday (Veterans Day)... Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the mid 40s.

Monday... Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

Monday Night...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy Lows near 30.

Wednesday... Sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the low 30s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

Thursday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the low 30s.

