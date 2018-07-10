A broken line of showers and storms will move in to central Georgia by the late morning hours, and continue to move to the southeast as we head through Tuesday afternoon. Based on the radar trends through Tuesday morning, these storms are weakening, and for the most part should continue to do so as they move in to our area. For this reason we are not expecting big issues with strong storms today, but we can't completely rule out an isolated storm being on the strong side with gusty winds. The SPC has a 'marginal' (level 1 of 5) risk for severe weather across all of central Georgia today.

This line of showers and storm will drift to the southeast throughout the day, dragging the best rain chances with it. By this afternoon most of the lingering activity will likely be to the southeast of Macon. All of central Georgia trends drier overnight.

We won't be done with the rain after today though, as our weather pattern stays active through the end of the week. We'll likely have showers around for Wednesday afternoon, and some showers possible Thursday as well. This is all before a cold front will sweep through the area late Friday, bringing in much drier and cooler weather for the weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be cool with a good supply of sunshine and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s. The mornings will be chilly with some down in the upper 30s to start the day on Sunday. A small rain chance returns for the start of next week.

Tuesday... Cloudy. Showers and storms possible. A storm or two could be strong. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows near 60.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Lows near 60.

Friday... Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Highs around 70.

Friday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows near 40.

Sunday (Veterans Day)... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday Night...Clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Monday... Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

