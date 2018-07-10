We manage to stay dry for most of the day on Thursday, but another round of showers and storms will arrive for the late afternoon and evening. Until then, expect a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky, and a fairly warm afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

Then the rain chance returns after about 5 o'clock this afternoon. Widespread showers and storms are expected heading in to the evening, so it could be a soggy drive home for parts of central Georgia. Pockets of heavy rain are possible through the evening, and a storm or two could be on the strong side.

We stick with a fairly active pattern for the next several days. By late Friday though a cold front will sweep through the area and bring in much drier and much cooler air for the weekend. For Saturday and Sunday expect highs only near 60. Sunday morning will be chilly with many starting in the upper 40s.

For early next week our next rain maker moves in. Still some questions with this system, but it looks like a chilly rain will be falling Monday and Tuesday. The long term outlook for next week shows a high likelihood of below average temperatures.

Wednesday... Partly sunny. Showers/storms for the late afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows near 60.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Lows in the 50s.

Friday... Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Highs around 70.

Friday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday (Veterans Day)... Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s.

Monday... Mostly cloudy with rain possible. Highs near 60.

Monday Night...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the mid 40s.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy Lows in the 30s.

© 2018 WMAZ