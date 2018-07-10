A cold front will come through as we head into the late evening tonight. Showers will be likely after midnight moving from the northwest to the southeast. A few thunderstorms possible, too, with gusty wind. Rain should clear out by the time most head out the door for work tomorrow.

Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s. Heading into Tuesday morning, we will start with temperatures in the low 30s. Next rain chance after tonight comes Saturday.

Sunday Night... Mostly cloudy. Showers likely late. A few thunderstorms possible. Lows in the 50s.

Monday... Mostly cloudy start, mostly sunny afternoon. Rain possible early. Highs in the upper 50s.

Monday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s.

Tuesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday Night... Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday Night... Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 30s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 30s

Friday... Partly Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. A stray shower possible. Lows in the mid 40s.

Saturday... Chance of showers. Highs in the mis to upper 60s.

Saturday Night... Partly cloudy. Chance for showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Sunday... Showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

