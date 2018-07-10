Moisture will begin increasing across the region today, resulting in an increase in cloud cover and eventually a few showers by evening. We'll set the rain chance at 30%. A few more showers are possible Monday, but bigger attention should be put on Tuesday. Tuesday is when we will have a risk for strong and severe thunderstorms. Even though the best conditions for severe weather will be located to our northwest, we will still have some risk locally. The Storm Prediction Center has included areas north of Macon in a Slight Risk (Category 2 of 5) for severe storms. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are the two severe weather threats.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. A shower possible later in the day. Highs near 70.

Sunday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday Night... Cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the low 60s.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Showers and storms possible. Some storms may be severe. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the mid 50s.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

Thursday... Partly cloudy with a rain chance. Highs around 70.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Lows in the low 60s.

Friday... Mostly cloudy with a rain chance. Highs around 70.

Friday Night... Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Saturday... Sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

