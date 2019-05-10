MACON, Ga. — A Warner Robins man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in a major drug operation out of trap houses in Central Georgia Thursday. Travis "Showtime" McKenzie was sentenced Thursday in the U.S. District Court in Macon.

A press release says in February he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine, "crack" cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, alprazolam, and more than 50 kilograms of marijuana.

Captain Jon Holland with the Houston County Sheriff's Office says other law enforcement agencies joined forces to tackle the three-yearlong investigation.

"We had approximately 70 controlled buys from Travis McKenzie and his organization during the time of the investigation," said Holland.

Holland says law enforcement seized about $232,000 in cash, 20 pistols, one shotgun, six rifles, and drugs with a street value of more than $2 million.

"Drugs, they just tear families apart. Some of these drugs, they actually caused the deaths of people at times," said Holland.

Holland says some deputies, officers, and investigators worked almost 16 hours shifts to get the task done.

He says the trap houses included nine homes and two businesses in Central Georgia. He says drugs running through homes create a dangerous environment for the entire community.

"You are gonna have an increase in criminals that are there, you are going to have an increase in people who are addicted to drugs in the neighborhoods, and you also, at times, could have gang-related activities," said Holland.

Nine other people have already pleaded guilty in the case and been sentenced.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Houston County Sheriff's Office, the Perry Police Department, and other agencies all worked together on the investigation.

RELATED: ‘Showtime:’ Kingpin sentenced in Warner Robins’ largest heroin, fentanyl bust

RELATED: More than 30 arrested in Bleckley County drug investigation

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.