WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Several people are headed to prison after being sentenced in what the US Department of Justice is calling the largest heroin and fentanyl bust ever in Warner Robins.

Back in March, the kingpin – Travis McKenzie aka Showtime – and his 9 co-defendants entered their pleas.

On Thursday, Oct. 3, he found out his fate, and there is no parole in the federal system.

McKenzie will spend 300 months in federal prison.

The other eight were sentenced as follows:

Jonathan Haslem, 220 months in prison and 3 years supervised release

Kimseing Lee, 121 months in prison and 3 years supervised release

LaTray McKenzie, 84 months in prison and 1 year supervised release

Tamika Hickey, 50 months in prison and 3 years supervised release

Justin High, 42 months in prison and 3 years supervised release

Esha Hill, 33 months in prison and 1 year supervised release

Kaelin Varrett, 30 months in prison and 3 years supervised release

Thomas Locke, 3 years of probation

Travis McKenzie

The Houston County Sheriff's Office began investigating him in Dec. 2014 up until his arrest in June 2017, where they tracked more than 70 undercover drug purchases.

Search warrants executed on his vehicle found the following: $33,500, 2.8 kilograms of marijuana, 355 grams of crack cocaine, 700 alprazolam pills, 3051 grams of fentanyl, 1276 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, 3178 grams of meth, an AK47-style assault pistol, and a 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Search warrants executed on his storage unit found the following: $187,996 cash, 21.2 kilograms of marijuana, 1864 grams of fentanyl, 634 grams of crack cocaine, 276 grams of heroin, as well as ammunition and 16 firearms including rifles, shotguns and pistols.

