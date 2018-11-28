Some east Macon businesses say it's time for the crime to check out in their area. The landlord of the Shurlington Plaza off Shurling Drive is asking Mayor Robert Reichert and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office for help. The plaza has many businesses like a beauty supply store, a restaurant, and a night club. Some of the employees are worried thieves will drive the customers out.

Marvin Schreiber is the landlord of the Shurlington Plaza. Michael May manages the furniture store there and says he can think of one thing to whip it into shape.

"A better safety environment for our customers. This time of the year, there is a lot of theft," said May.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says there were nine cases of burglary and shoplifting in 2017. That number decreased to three cases this year so far. May says after Harveys Supermarkets moved out of the plaza, the remaining businesses try to check on each other.

"Since Harveys left, all of us became close-knit in the community due to the fact that we all lean on each other, " said May.

Schreiber says the plaza needs more support. He wrote a letter to Mayor Robert Reichert and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office saying, "Thieves have stripped copper wiring for occupied and unoccupied stores and buildings."

He's asking for "regular and multiple overnight patrols" for the plaza. May says the theft pushed the opening date for the furniture store during the summer and has affected everyone.

"When we opened, all of the copper wire and the A/C unit was already stolen, so we had to replace all of the copper wiring and the A/C unit," said May.

LaTraci Harper works in the beauty supply store and says she'd like to see more deputies patrol the plaza, but despite the theft, she likes working there.

"We have good customers. We love our customers all the time," said Harper.

Lieutenant Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they are looking over the letter and deputies have made arrests for theft in that area in the past. Schreiber says he's looked into getting security equipment and staff, but it's not affordable.

