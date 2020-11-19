'Animals make so many people happy': Siblings open their dream pet store in Warner Robins

They plan to open two more locations in about a month

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Siblings Ashley Williams and John King are opening a pet store in Warner Robins this weekend.

Friendly's Pet Supply is packed with aquatic animals, snakes, lizards and more.

Williams says it's been a dream for her and her brother to open the store. Both have are passionate about animals.

"We have always had a love for animals," she said. "It was just one of our dreams and we came together and we were like, 'Let's go ahead and do this.'"

Williams says the "family-friendly" environment is what makes them unique.

"We ask the names of every customer that comes in... We're the get-to-know-you type of family business," Williams said.

The grand opening is Saturday, Nov. 21 at noon. Kids will be able to take pictures with the snakes and iguanas.

"Animals make so many people happy," Williams said.

Williams says they can get pretty much any animal or fish in their store, if they don't already have it. King can also repair or install Koi ponds, as well as aquariums.

"We'll go out to your house and take care of that," he said.

The store is located at 1505 Elberta Road.

Williams says they plan to open two more locations; one in Macon and the other in Warner Robins.

You can find more information on their Facebook page.