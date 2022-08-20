Bi-annual 'sidewalk sale' hosted in Perry

The boutiques in Perry had all the deals.

PERRY, Ga. — Folks in Perry invested in their community on Saturday morning at the bi-annual sidewalk sale.

The sidewalk sale is a way for people to come support small businesses, and for business to make room for incoming inventory.

There was jewelry, handbags, and of course clothes, marked down to more than half off.

Avoly Wainwright owns Meme's Boutique with her mom.

She says they're having a great turnout compared to previous years.

"I think it's fun. It's fun to find a deal. I think people get excited to like "oh I got this $300 dress for $10," like it's just a lot of fun. And it's something different, and we're really glad that we could offer that you know kind of something different for people," she said.

Wainwright says they've owned Meme's for 6 years, and they plan to open a men's boutique next door soon.