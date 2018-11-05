According to the U.S. State Department, sex trafficking is one of the fastest growing crimes worldwide.

However, some studies show some medical professionals -- who could have the power to identify these victims -- do not have the training or the resources to intervene.

That is why some Central Georgia nurses and advocates say a push for federal legislation could save lives.

Central Georgia has seen multiple sex trafficking cases in recent years, and the problem is only getting worse.

Denise Atkinson, a forensic nurse and director at the Crisis Line and Safe House Clinic, knows this all too well.

Her job is to examine the victims of sex crimes by assessing their injuries and collecting evidence.

"It's happening right in our communities," she says. "People just don't realize that."

She used to work in an emergency room and says even medical professionals are often in the dark.

In a study published by Johns Hopkins University, 95 percent of emergency room doctors and nurses said they never received formal training on the appropriate treatment of trafficking victims.

Meanwhile, the Annals of Health Law reports 88 percent of sex trafficking survivors say they went to a healthcare provider while being trafficked.

Those survivors could have been saved sooner.

Georgia ranks seventh in the entire country for sex trafficking.

In fact, the number of cases from 2015 to 2017 increased by nearly 40 percent.

"That was very alarming to me," says Amanda Parkerson, a graduate nursing student at Georgia College and State University. "I feel like if we can just start understanding that this is an issue, then that's a good way to begin."

To help people understand the scope of the issue, advocates and many others in the medical field support the SOAR to Health and Wellness Act.

It's a piece of federal legislation which would establish training for all healthcare professionals on how to spot victims of sex trafficking and provide them with the help they need.

Right now, any sort of education on the topic is up to the specific professor at the collegiate level or hospital itself. There is no mandatory curriculum across the board.

At this point, the SOAR to Health and Wellness Act has passed the House, but it still has not been passed by the Senate.

"If you don't see it as a potential, you're going to miss it," says Dr. Deborah MacMillan, director of the nursing program at Georgia College. "These people are going to come in, you're going to treat them as a patient, and then they're going to leave and you're never going to know it."

That's why MacMillan has already been teaching this in her curriculum for years.

"We wouldn't not teach our students to screen for diabetes. We wouldn't not teach our students to screen for hypertension. Really this is as relevant as any of those," she explains.

She saw the importance of this type of training firsthand when a victim came into her exam room.

"We were able to get them into a different exam room," MacMillan says. "We got them out the back door to a safe house and we had law enforcement come through the front."

Atkinson says there are some signs of the patient may be a victim of trafficking. Those examples include:

Another person in the room that is not letting the patient speak for themselves.

Multiple sexually transmitted infections.

Injuries that do not match their story.

Not being sure of their home address or even their current city.

At that point, Atkinson says, if you have suspicions, it's important to get the patient alone, if possible, to ask the right questions.

"Are you able to come and go and leave whenever you want to? Do you have to ask permission to do things?" she says. "It just kind of opens the door. They're going to come through the ER at some point. It may have been a time where they were strong enough to accept that help."

That is why Parkerson, who wants to practice in Central Georgia eventually, wants to be on the first line of defense for her patients.

"Police and all do a great job of finding and helping these people," Parkerson says. "But we need to get to them first, and I feel like that's our job."

By being aware of red flags and intervening, a doctor could do more than just treat their patient. They could free them.

"It comes right up the middle of Georgia -- I-16, I-75," MacMillan says. "That's where it all travels. Their end destination might be Atlanta, but they're coming through Macon."

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, there have been five sex trafficking cases in Bibb County since 2015.

Three of those cases have been cleared by arrest and federally indicted. However, two of those cases are still active. The Sheriff's Office also notes these cases are difficult to document, since they often involve multiple agencies.

WMAZ reached out to the hospitals in Macon to see their training protocol regarding potential trafficking victims.

Megan Allen with the Medical Center Navicent Health sent WMAZ a statement via email that reads:

"We do have protocols in place for our physicians and clinicians who note suspicious activity, including but not limited to sexual assault, abuse and neglect. We work closely with our SANE nurses, law enforcement and other appropriate agencies to investigate and protect these patients. Specific to sex trafficking, we have signage posted in public areas – including waiting areas and restrooms – with information on trafficking and how to report it."

According to Jennifer Jones with Coliseum Medical Centers, the hospital is still in what she calls the "developmental phase."

Jones says they are in the process of creating specific training for all hospital staff on how to identify signs of sex trafficking.

If you or someone you know needs help, there are resources.

National Sex Trafficking 24/7 Hotline: 1-(888)-373-7888

Crisis Line and Safe House of Central Georgia 24/7 Hotline: (478)-745-9292

