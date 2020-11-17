Silicon Ranch to invest $55M in Houston County solar project, construction to start next month

Silicon Ranch plans on hiring more than 300 craft workers from Houston County and the surrounding area

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of America’s largest independent solar power producers is making a major investment in Central Georgia.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that Silicon Ranch Corporation will be investing $55 million in a new solar project in Houston County.

“We are excited that Silicon Ranch continues to make significant investments in Georgia communities to power homes and businesses with low-cost, locally generated solar energy,” said Governor Kemp. “My thanks to Silicon Ranch for partnering with Georgia’s electric cooperatives to support economic development across the Peach State.”

Construction is set to begin Dec. 1, 2020 and Silicon Ranch plans on hiring more than 300 craft workers from Houston County and the surrounding area.

Kemp’s office did not say where exactly in Houston County the project will be built, but Houston County Board of Commissioners chairman Tommy Stalnaker praised the investment.

“Silicon Ranch is truly a leader in solar innovation, and we are honored that they have chosen to make such a substantial capital investment in Houston County,” said Stalnaker.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more about the project’s location.