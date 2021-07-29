Simone Biles inspires discussion on athletes and importance of mental health

Biles' decision put a spotlight on the pressures that young athletes face, how they cope, and the importance of mental health

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Earlier this week, Team USA gymnast Simone Biles made international headlines by stepping away from an Olympic competition.

She said she was having mental health issues to work on that were keeping her from performing her best, and that sparked discussion about the pressures young athletes face and how they cope.

Being a student athlete is not an easy job; it’s both physically and mentally taxing. 16-year-old Neveah Bohannon says it’s a daily grind.

“Mainly the stress from gym comes from balancing everything and the pressure that comes onto it. I balance school and gym, straight from school and gym, and so that can become really stressful because you have no time to rest,” she said.

Factor in external pressures and that can also pile on the stress.

“You're in the spotlight when you are competing, so everyone is watching and kind of counting on you to perform your best. Not only for yourself, but for the gym and the team itself,” she said.

Psychologist Bruce Conn says athletes constantly feel the stress.

"That pressure can come from so many places. It can be an external pressure; parents, coach. It could be an internal pressure too, the pressure that you want to do your best and anything short of your best is not good enough,” said Conn.

Seayrra Biggs, who coaches Bohannon’s team at PunchFront, says she tries to find ways for the girls to get their emotions out.

“We have started journaling this past summer. It is a way for them to write out their feelings, and if they want to come talk to me about what they have journaled, then it is a good way for us to bond and talk,” said Biggs.

Joy Whittington, who also trains at the gym, says it helps to have people who understand your situation.

“It is important to be in a productive environment, but still understanding. Being around people that understand you and know what you are going through,” said Whittington.

Conn adds mental health is crucial for successful athletes, and that coaching the cognitive part is just as important as the physical.