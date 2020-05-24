MACON, Ga. — An accident knocked out a traffic light and power pole near Wesleyan College in Macon Sunday afternoon.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said a 38-year-old man was driving a Ford F-150 north on Forsyth Road, approaching the intersection at Tucker Road.

The driver then blacked out due to a possible medical condition, the sheriff's office said, and hit a utility pole.

No injuries were reported, and he was not taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

Wanya Reese

