Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says a single-car accident is affecting traffic on the 3700 block of Napier Avenue in Macon.

MACON, Ga. — According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, a single-truck accident is blocking traffic on the 3700 block of Napier Avenue in Macon.

The truck involved in the accident has overturned. Jones says a person is trapped in the truck.

Georgia Power is on the scene due to fallen power lines.

Napier Avenue is now taped off.

Drivers in the area should find an alternate route.