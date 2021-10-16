An investigator on the scene was able to determine fireplay by a young child was the cause of the fire, the release reports.

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a single-story duplex fire east of North Nebraska Avenue near Rowlett Park Saturday morning in Sulphur Springs, a news release reports.

Firefighters say they found smoke and flames coming from the home, with reports of a wheelchair-bound resident inside.

Firefighters were able to rescue the person inside, who later refused medical transport, the release explains.

The crew was able to get the fire under control by 11:01 a.m. and no firefighter injuries were reported at the scene, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

An investigator on the scene was able to determine fireplay by a young child was the cause of the fire, the release reports.

Tampa Fire Rescue wants to remind families of the "importance of fire safety in the home" by listing the following reminders: