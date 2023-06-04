'Unthinkable': Sinkhole closes Telfair Street near downtown Macon, blocks access to church

Alfraido Thomas is the pastor at God's Faith Building Tabernacle Church. He says the road block had him worried ahead of Easter Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Water Authority says fixing the stormwater system on Telfair Street near downtown Macon may take about a month.

They say the heavy rain last week caused a sinkhole, and Wednesday, it almost left a church high and dry.

It's not zooming cars you'll see on Telfair Street. You'll hear buzzing from a water pump.

It's got the street roped off for about a block.

"Just a little road block," said Alfraido Thomas, the pastor at God's Faith Building Tabernacle Church.

The Macon Water Authority says the sinkhole damaged the storm drains on Telfair. Now, the pump is installed with pipes over the street. Wednesday afternoon, it kept Alfraido Thomas from getting to his church.

"It kind of put me on alert mode that I need to reach out to somebody to see if we're going to have access to the church," he said.

He's been the pastor there since 2015. He's been a member much longer.

"One of my favorite memories is like Easter, and also like going with the young people out on field trips and stuff like this," Thomas said.

Some things don't change. His biggest worry Wednesday was Easter, too.

"We are servants. And so on that day and any other day, we make ourselves available. So, knowing that the church would be closed was unthinkable," Thomas said.

Thankfully, the unthinkable doesn't need to happen.

"They were glad to accommodate us. They gave us access so we can get in and make sure that we can hold Easter Sunday," Thomas said.