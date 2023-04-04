Downtown sinkhole damages stormwater system causing Telfair Street to close

The Macon Water Authority began their month-long construction project Monday which will require the closing of Telfair Street.

MACON, Ga. — Drivers might need to find a new way around parts of Telfair Street as the Macon Water Authority begins a month-long construction project after last weeks "extensive rainfall" caused a sink hole to open up, the Macon Water Authority said in a press release.

While the MWA has done repairs and maintenance in the area previously, the sinkhole formed in a parking lot with an older section of brick pipe.

This will require a "complete rehabilitation," according to the release.

Also, a new bypass system will be installed crossing Telfair Street. This means the road will be closed for some time.

The Macon Water Authority says the bypass system will help handle the "considerable volume" of water left over from last weeks rain.

Drivers are asked to take a detour by taking Hazel Street north and Ash Street to the South as they work to fix the failed line.

The damage to the system caused the MWA to move the project to the top its list of long-term system improvements, and the authority hired the company Utility Asset Management to handle the repairs.