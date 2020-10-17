'Sip and Shop' event held in Warner Robins to benefit United in Pink, encourage support of local businesses

The event brought together ladies from all over Central Georgia.

Several Houston County businesses teamed up for a breast cancer awareness event in Warner Robins on Saturday.

A "sip and shop" event was held at the new Gracie's rooftop bar to benefit United in Pink.

The goal of the event was to bring ladies together of all ages to encourage them to give back and support local businesses.

Saturday was also a moment to remember those who are currently fighting breast cancer and those who have lost their battle. There were several gift bags given out to survivors of breast cancer.

Around a dozen vendors showed up to the event.

Annie Kilko was at the event. She lost her mother to the disease and survived it herself.

"It's tough. I'm actually getting chills right this second thinking about it, it's hard. I'm about to be 45-years-old. [My mother has] missed a lot of events in my child's life because of this horrible disease, so she was taken too soon... I'm a survivor, she said.