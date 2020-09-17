Six Flags Over Georgia converting to cashless payment system

The theme park will only accept credit card, debit card and mobile pay options starting Friday.

AUSTELL, Ga. — Officials at Six Flags Over Georgia said on Thursday that they are going to begin accepting cashless transactions throughout the park when they reopen on Friday, Sept. 18 for their annual Hallowfest celebration.

According to park officials, this will create a safer and faster payment experience for park guests using card and mobile payments only. Six Flags Over Georgia will accept Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and debit transactions throughout the entire park.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance the park experience for our guests, and now can offer them a convenient and safer way to shop,” said park president Dale Kaetzel in a statement. ”Earlier this year, Six Flags White Water introduced this same technology with great success."

Six Flags White Water is a water park located in Marietta and is a sister park to Six Flags Over Georgia.

Guests inside the park can convert cash to a Visa prepaid debit card at one of the multiple kiosks located throughout the park. Prior to their visit, guests are encouraged to visit the park's website to purchase parking, admission tickets, season passes, memberships and other add-on items in advance.

The Six Flags Over Georgia Hallowfest experience opens on Friday, Sept. 18, and runs on selected days through November 1. Hallowfest will feature "Day Thrills," with family-friendly activities and "Night Chills" including 12 monster coasters in the dark with Halloween themes throughout the entire theme park.