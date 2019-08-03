Six Flags Over Georgia is launching its 52nd season on Saturday, March 9.

A spokesperson for the theme park revealed they will be bringing back some of their most thrilling classics including: Goliath, Twisted Cyclone and Dare Devil Dive.

Six Flags will also be debuting "Pandemonium" a brand new 'record-breaking' ride, in the Spring. The over-sized pendulum ride will send 40 riders on a dizzying journey to extreme heights, said the spokesperson, of 147 feet in the air at a mind blowing 70 miles per hour. The new ride will be the centerpiece of the park’s new ScreamPunk-themed area, the spokesperson explained. The new area will feature a total of five exciting rides and games, four revamped food locations and an all-new shopping experience.

Photo: Six Flags Over Georgia

“Six Flags Over Georgia is the prime destination for world-class fun and entertainment,” said Park President Dale Kaetzel. “The newly-themed ScreamPunk district, all-new dining experience and high-flying thrill ride Pandemonium highlight our continued investment in this park and the Atlanta region.”

The release said the park also plans to give back through its new "Play It Forward" initiative by collecting new sports equipment to benefit the Michael A. Grant Boys & Girls Club in Austell. Guests who donate will receive $20 off general park admission.

