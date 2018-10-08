Six candidates qualified this week to replace John Cary Bittick as Monroe County's sheriff.

They include his son, a second cousin, and four others.

Bittick left the sheriff's office this summer after being confirmed as U.S. Marshal for the Middle Georgia district. He spent more than 40 years with the sheriff's department, the last 35 as sheriff.

Candidates to replace him are:

• Lawson Cary Bittick III, a lieutenant at the sheriff's office and Bittick's son;

• Michael Bittick., the former sheriff's second cousin. According to his website, he's a captain with the Bibb County Sheriffs Office;

• Ronnie "Jocko" Evans, who says he is retired;

• Stacey Penamon, a lieutenant at the Monroe County Sheriff's Office;

• Troy Copelan, who says he's in law enforcement;

• And William Brad Freeman, currently a captain at the sheriff’s office.

Copelan and Penamon list themselves as "non-partisan." The other four listed themselves as Republicans.

Monroe County voters will pick their new sheriff Nov. 6 and early voting begins Oct. 15.

© 2018 WMAZ