The child was walking alone on Percival road early Sunday morning.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating an overnight hit and run that killed a young boy.

The incident happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on November 8, Sunday morning in the 2400 block of Percival Road

#Crimestoppers: 6-year-old boy killed in hit and run collision. The #ColumbiaPDSC Traffic Safety Unit is investigating & determining if surveillance video captured the incident. Have info to help? Call 1-888-CRIME-SC. https://t.co/Z4rTin2CTN — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 8, 2020

The 6-year-old boy was walking alone along the westbound side of the road when he was struck by a vehicle that has been described as possibly being a dark sedan.

After the collision, the driver left the scene.

EMS arrived on scene and took the child to a local hospital where medical staff pronounced him dead.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the victim as Kayden Valdez, 6.

According to an autopsy, Valdez died as a result of multiple trauma from the hit and run collision.

Police are continuing to determine how and why the child was alone on the roadway and whether surveillance video captured the incident, including the suspect’s vehicle.

If you have any information about this accident you are encouraged to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

