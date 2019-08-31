MACON, Ga. — If you were at the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park on Saturday, you may have seen a lot of folks walking around an taking pictures of wildlife.

The park held its sixth annual ‘Bio Blitz’ from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It is an event where the public comes in and takes photographs of a specific animal, so park rangers and scientists can gather data on what kind of animals and species are in the park.

This year they chose dragonflies.

“We decided that butterflies and dragonflies are a good family friendly animal that you can have an observe in the park and that’s one that you will always see here at Ocmulgee,” Park Ranger Angela Bates said.

The during the event the park provides cameras, binoculars, and field guides but participants could bring their own equipment. Participants also took home a free dragonfly bio blitz t-shirt and water bottle.

Bates says the event was funded by citizen science money from the National Park Service.

