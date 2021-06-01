Sixth suspect wanted for Nov. 2020 Macon homicide turns himself in

Romero Gonzalez was found shot to death at the Riverbend Apartments in November

MACON, Ga. — The sixth and final man wanted in the November murder of a Macon man is now in custody.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Emmanuel Smart turned himself in to investigators Tuesday night.

He was interviewed by investigators in connection with the murder of 49-year-old Romero Gonzalez and then charged with murder and armed robbery.

Gonzalez was shot to death at the Riverbend Apartments on November 22.

The sheriff’s office says Smart is the final person they were looking for in the case.