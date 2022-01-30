Skaters could learn from an expert during free public skating at the Macon Coliseum

It was a great opportunity for first time skaters to learn from an expert or to just free skate with friends and family.

MACON, Ga. — Families and friends came together on Sunday at the Macon Coliseum for free public ice skating.

Folks could also receive a private skating lesson with an expert from Learn to Skate USA from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Skater Savanah Brock visited the rink with her boyfriend who had some experience on the ice. She says it was nice to try something new.

"I've never been ice skating before. I've been wanting to try it out for a long time. He has been plenty of times so I figured this would be a perfect time to get it out of the way," she said.

To find more public skating you can check out Macon Coliseum's website.