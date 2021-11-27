Human skeletal remains found on Hawkinsville Highway in Dodge County

The remains have been sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — Human skeletal remains have been found on Hawkinsville highway in Dodge County, according to a Facebook post by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Dodge County Sheriff Brian Robinson says a couple was looking for their dog Friday afternoon at 3:56 p.m. when the pet found the remains.

The couple called 911 and Eastman police were the first on the scene.

Sheriff Robinson then called Coroner Joe Smith and the GBI were notified to collect evidence at the scene.

The remains have been sent to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.

Sheriff Robinson says the remain were likely there for several months.

This incident is still under investigation.