Skeletons and Scarecrows: Bibb 4-H celebrates International Fossil Day

MACON, Ga. — Things got spooky at another Halloween event in Macon on Saturday.
Bibb County 4-H celebrated International Fossil Day at the Museum of Arts and Sciences.
The event, called Skeletons and Scarecrows, featured crafts and activities as well as a scarecrow contest.
4-H students constructed different scarecrows that were all displayed along Sweetgum Trail at the museum.
People could even vote for their favorite one!
The event lasted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and included other crafts and activities.
