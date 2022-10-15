x
Skeletons and Scarecrows: Bibb 4-H celebrates International Fossil Day

The event featured crafts and activities as well as a scarecrow contest.

MACON, Ga. — Things got spooky at another Halloween event in Macon on Saturday.

Bibb County 4-H celebrated International Fossil Day at the Museum of Arts and Sciences.

The event, called Skeletons and Scarecrows, featured crafts and activities as well as a scarecrow contest.

4-H students constructed different scarecrows that were all displayed along Sweetgum Trail at the museum.

People could even vote for their favorite one!

The event lasted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and included other crafts and activities.

