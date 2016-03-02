Sky Zone trampoline park announces new Warner Robins location

It will be the sixth location in Georgia and the second in Central Georgia.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Residents in Warner Robins will soon have a new entertainment option as Sky Zone is bringing a new indoor park to the city, according to a release from the company.

Sky Zone is an indoor trampoline park. It includes various activities such as ninja courses, a toddler zone, air courts for shooting hoops or playing soccer as well as zip lines that send riders across the park.

It also includes activities for more advanced jumpers like their Drop Zones and iWalls, a full-body interactive experience.

The franchise will be run by a pair of brothers David and Wiliam Milby, along with their spouses Crystal and Sandra Milby.

"With more than 15 years of franchise experience with a service-focused business, we are excited to expand our portfolio with an investment into the leader of another rapidly growing industry," said David Milby, Sky Zone franchisee. "We recognized Sky Zone's unparalleled brand awareness and consumer loyalty and look forward to bringing active play to the community of Warner Robins."

Sky Zone hosts team events, birthday parties and school parties, which include set up and clean up. They also have memberships that include daily access, savings, and invitations to exclusive events.

"Since the beginning of 2023, Sky Zone has seen rapid national expansion courtesy of the exponential interest we've received from potential franchisees and loyal brand fans," said Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Park Operations at Sky Zone. "We're leading the active entertainment industry's growth as we continue to increase our footprint and are thrilled to add experienced and dedicated franchisees like David, Sandra, William and Crystal to the Sky Zone family."

Sky Zone's six locations include one on Tom Hill Senior Boulevard in Macon and four others in the Atlanta area. The Warner Robins location will be the sixth in the state.