On Sunday, music filled the air at Central City Park for the annual Skydog Music Festival.

The free concert started at noon and lasted for five hours.

Thousands of people found a spot near the stage to listen to bands perform a tribute to the Allman Brothers and other Macon musicians who have passed away.

This is the first year that Daybreak partnered with the festival. They collected more than 30 boxes of supplies to hand out.

"Music is so much a part of the soul, and it's about renewing people, and that's what we do at Daybreak," said Sister Theresa Sullivan.

Musician Junior Mac says he always enjoys the festival.

"I've played in Macon many times before, it's always a pleasure for me to come out and play, especially this event,"

In case you're wondering about the name 'Skydog,'it was Duane Allman's nickname.

This Tuesday, Nov. 20, would have been his 72nd birthday.

