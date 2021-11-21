Skydog Music Festival makes its return to give back to Macon community

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, the Skydog Music Festival made its in-person return to Central Georgia after going virtual last year.
The festival features bands performing tributes to the Allman Brothers.
It happened at Carolyn Crayton Park, formerly Central City Park, from noon to 5 p.m.
The annual event benefits the Daybreak Center in Macon.
“People collect things and we've filled several truck loads that will fill up our cabinets at Daybreak. So when someone comes in for a shower, we have soap, if someone comes in for laundry, we have laundry detergent. When someone comes in the clinic for Band-Aids or cough drops, we have it,” Daybreak Director Sister Theresa Sullivan.
In support of the center, organizers encouraged folks to bring 10 items to get into the concert, including things like shampoo, body wash, deodorant and toilet paper.
