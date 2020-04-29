MACON, Ga. — A Chatham County woman was arrested Monday after being found asleep in a car parked in front of a north Macon optometrist’s office.

According to a news release, it happened around 7 a.m. Monday on Bowman Road.

It was reported to deputies that a woman was slumped over the steering wheel of a Dodge Ram parked on the sidewalk.

When deputies got to the scene, they found 31-year-old Hailey Vitaglinao asleep behind the wheel.

They woke her up to ask how she was doing, and she began slurring her speech and was confused about her location, the release says.

She reportedly told them she was traveling from Augusta to Savannah and didn’t know how she got to Macon.

When deputies searched her vehicle, they found a 4g bag of heroin.

Vitaglinao was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with heroin trafficking. She’s being held without bond.

