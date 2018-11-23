"Show love, shop small" is the motto in downtown Perry.

The Perry Chamber of Commerce is preparing for another Small Business Saturday to draw shoppers' attention to the local mom-and-pop shops.

One of the businesses participating is Bodega Brew on Ball Street, where all their foods and products come from Georgia.

"Our coffee is roasted in Athens, Georgia. We also sell foods here as well, so if you want to take a gallon of milk home, our dairy is all from Moultrie, Georgia," says co-owner Jodi Daley.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, the 28.8 million small businesses account for 99.7 percent of all businesses in the United States.

On Carroll Street, Mossy Creek Natural is a store that makes soaps, candles, and bath teas in house.

Owner Michelle Rhoades has seen a significant growth in small businesses in the last five years.

"It's just an awesome small community to go shopping. It's a great little shopping district -- park your car and you get 15 to 20 stores to shop from, a coffee shop, a few restaurants. It's a neat little area," says Rhoades.

You can do your part by stopping by the Perry Chamber of Commerce on Saturday morning to pick up a paper passport and get a stamp from every shop you visit.

If you get over 12 stamps, you are entered to win 300 Downtown Dollars that can be used at any of the shops in downtown Perry.

To find out more information, visit the Perry Chamber of Commerce website.

