Small Business Saturday comes in the midst of businesses struggling through pandemic

Did Small Business Saturday come at the right time? Or is it too little, too late for Central Georgia businesses.

Small Business Saturday in Central Georgia took place the Saturday after Black Friday, even in the midst of the pandemic.

The pandemic has changed a lot, including how people shop.

While dominant retailers seem to be thriving, everyone else seems to be just hanging on.

Black Friday 2020 was the second biggest spending day in US history.

According to adobe, $9 billion in sales were made.

After Black Friday comes Small Business Saturday, but for many businesses across the county, it's too little too late.

Since the start of the pandemic, about 29% fewer small businesses had their doors open on Saturday.

Revenue has dropped 32%.

Looking back at years past, according to the US Small Business Administration, Americans spent nearly $20 billion at independent retailers and restaurants last year, compared to nearly $18 billion in 2018.

One organization in Macon Saturday found a way to bring the small business community together.

Fathers Among Men held a small business event to show the community just how important local businesses are.