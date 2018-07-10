Clouds will roll in tonight with a small chance of a sprinkle. Same for tomorrow morning, then skies clear for more sunshine.

Tonight... Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. Lows near 50.

Tuesday... Partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday... Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday Night...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday...(Thanksgiving Day) Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

Thursday Night... Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

Friday... Partly sunny. Showers possible late day. Highs near 50.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. Lows in the low 40s.

Saturday... Chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday Night... Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the mid 40s.

Sunday... Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday Night... Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the mid 40s.

Monday... Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Highs near 60.

