Smiley’s Flea Market hosts Thanksgiving food drive and carnival

MACON, Ga. — On Hawkinsville Road, Smiley’s Flea Market held a Thanksgiving Food Drive benefiting the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank.
For every non-perishable item donated, people received one ticket to take part in a Thanksgiving drawing that happened on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Folks had the chance to win up to $1,000 cash and spin to win a free turkey.
“Well, everybody loves the free ride for the kids that we give today and we have a lot of people that anticipate this every year just to participate. We'll have a lot of fun with the giveaway this afternoon. A lot of comradery, just a lot of fun,” Smiley’s Flea Market Manager Melinda Connell said.
The event also had a free carousel and bumper car rides.
RELATED ARTICLES: