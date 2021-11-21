Smiley’s Flea Market hosts Thanksgiving food drive and carnival

For every non-perishable item donated, people received one ticket to take part in a Thanksgiving drawing that happened on Saturday at 2 p.m.

“Well, everybody loves the free ride for the kids that we give today and we have a lot of people that anticipate this every year just to participate. We'll have a lot of fun with the giveaway this afternoon. A lot of comradery, just a lot of fun,” Smiley’s Flea Market Manager Melinda Connell said.