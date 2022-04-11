x
Bibb deputies investigating after man shot at Smiley's Flea Market

Witnesses told deputies they saw three men with guns running through the flea market -- two of them drove away from the scene
MACON, Ga. — At least one person was injured Sunday in a shooting at Smiley’s Flea Market. According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office incident report, it happened around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told the responding deputy they saw three men with guns running through the flea market; two of them drove away from the scene in a white Chevy Impala with a dealer tag.

The deputy found a shell casing near the bumper cars and was later told a man had been shot and drove himself to Perry Hospital.

A witness to the shooting gave deputies a statement and turned over footage from their car’s dash cam to investigators.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.

