If you're in north Macon, you may be wondering where all of the smoke in the air is coming from. Georgia Forestry says because of all of the rain in the past few months, it has been too wet for prescribed burns.

Now that it has dried up, many controlled burns have started at the same time in addition to a more than 2,300-acre burn at Piedmont National Forest. Georgia Forestry says to expect to see smoke until rain returns.