Do you know who's behind all the turkey legs at the Georgia National Fair?

PERRY, Ga. — The concerts, exhibits, games and rides at the Georgia National Fair are great, but let’s be honest… for many people, it’s all about the food!

Junior Journalist Kamryn Stephens went ‘behind the grill’ of a smoky fair food favorite.

“We're very excited. We missed everybody coming last year, and we're glad to open our arms and welcome everybody back this year,” said Terry Cox-Hickey.

Since 1998, Concessions by Cox has been a cornerstone of the Georgia National Fair. The pits fire up every day cooking ribs, chicken and OF COURSE, the iconic turkey leg.

Unlike most fair food vendors, Concessions by Cox serves crowds at the fairgrounds year-round, but the fair is the biggest undertaking.

Cox-Hickey says they go through more than 67,000 pounds of meat during the 11-day event.

Her mom and dad started the business more than 65 years ago, and she says she’s proud to keep the family business going.

“I am carrying it on. My mother's 85-years-old and she is here this year,” she said. “People come here for enjoyment. We enjoy entertaining, so that’s important we get them quality food to do so.”