As Cobb and Smyrna fire crews fought to save the home, a local officer took a moment to calm the homeowner who was watching it burn.

SMYRNA, Ga. — A photograph outside a Cobb County home on Friday caught a heartwarming moment amid what was otherwise a heartbreaking emergency for a local resident.

Cobb and Smyrna firefighters worked quickly in the afternoon to extinguish the flames below a large billowing plume of smoke on Green Forest Parkway. Below the belching smoke and fire was a home that was quickly being consumed by the flames.

The fire spread from a car in the carport into the attic of the home where crews worked diligently - both inside and out - to slow the spread and save what they could of the home. At this point, they've not yet released a cause.

Photos show the dark smoke and the damage left behind, but Smyrna Police revealed one photo showing something else: humanity.

The picture is dominated by dark smoke but at the bottom, there is a sign of hope amid tragedy. Standing next to a police car, an officer is seen holding hands with a woman in front of the home - both of them praying.

Smyrna Police said the man in police uniform was Officer T. Melvin who went over to comfort the homeowner. And according to the department, he's not alone in making time for moments like these.