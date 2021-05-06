New concession stand, George's Snack Shack, to open at Amerson River Park

The stand will have offerings from the M&M Sandwiches shop, which is located on Vineville Ave

MACON, Ga. — Drinks, snacks, and picnic items will soon be available to people at Amerson River Park.

According to a news release from Macon-Bibb County, a concession stand will be opening at the park Saturday at 11 a.m. with operating hours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

It will be in an existing building at the park near the boat ramp, and will be named George’s Snack Shack.

M&M Sandwiches, a new restaurant on Vineville Avenue, will be running the stand and selling items from their menu.

The concession stand is a product of the Office of Small Business Affairs’ new business incubator.

“Our Office of Small Business Affairs is looking forward to developing additional innovative programs like this to support small businesses in Macon-Bibb,” said Director Charise Stephens. “This is a win-win for our entire community, for the people that visit our park, and for our small businesses...this type of effort fits right in with Mayor Miller’s plan for Macon-Bibb that was based on what the community said it needed.”

There will be a ribbon cutting Friday at 2 p.m. where guests can sample the food.