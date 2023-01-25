Here's how to protect your SNAP benefits against scammers

The department said in a statement that they have received multiple reports of fake text messages convincing recipients to give out their EBT card information.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Human Services is warning those who receive SNAP benefits of multiple scams.

The department said in a Friday statement that they have received multiple reports of the scams.

Scammers would use fake text messages, or phishing scams, to get EBT card information to steal benefits.

Here's how SNAP recipients can keep themselves safe from fraudsters trying to steal their benefits:

The department asks recipients not to share their card number or PIN with anyone.

Recipients can also call their local offices to verify texts or calls.

Customers were told if they receive a text asking them to call an 877 number to unlock their EBT card, to not reply at all and just delete the message.

The department asks those who have fallen victim to the phishing scam to contact the DHS Office of Inspector General at 844-694-2347 or email the office here.