Here's a sneak peek inside the new Peach County High School building

The building should be completed by July 6 and ready for students this fall

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — If you drive along Highway 49 in Peach County, you can't miss the brand new high school building sitting on the hill.

The building will be complete in about two weeks, but Superintendent Lionel Brown and a few students looked inside on Thursday.

Kamren Yaughn, Courtney Smith and Tim Deas got to see the inside of the new school before the doors officially open in a month.

"It's nerve-wracking, but I'm excited. My parents graduated from the old high school, so I'm ready to be in the new building," Yaughn said.

"This school has been talked about for many years, since before my sister was in this school like 12 years ago," Smith said.

"I feel like it's a new environment, it's a lot of room for opportunity, a lot of room for change," Deas said.

The $45 million project started over a year ago. Superintendent Lionel Brown says they are able to offer more educational programs and extracurriculars with the new space.

"Adding some extra classroom units along with athletic facilities, stadium on campus, to school nutrition with our lunch room. A very, very nice cafetorium that we're able to do our One Act and some other theatrical productions in," Brown said.

"We're getting some brand new tennis courts here, great new addition to the new school that we unfortunately didn't have at the last school," said Deas.

"For the future of our AG program, we're going to move out and get a new barn. The Fort Valley Middle School is planning to take over our old barn facilities," Smith said.

The building should be completed by July 6. Yaughn and Smith will start their senior year this fall in a brand new high school.

"I'm ready to leave Peach County and make a mark, be one of the first classes to graduate from here...it's a big deal for us," Yaughn said.

"50 years from now, I'm going to remember that this class was the example for everyone that came after them," Smith said.

The district is still discussing plans on what they'll do with the old high school building. They used ESPLOST money to cover the project.