Hospitals are reaching capacity with positive COVID-19 patients, and people in Houston County wanted healthcare workers to know they're still thinking of them.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It was a rainy night in Houston County, but that didn't stop dozens of people from gathering at Houston Medical Center to thank the healthcare workers, as COVID-19 cases continue to surge once again

As some staff were leaving and others were just starting their shifts, people made sure to give a noisy "thank you," right from the parking lot.

One woman in the sea of cars was Leslie Brookins, who says the event meant even more to her since her father is now a patient in the hospital.

"My dad, he was sick for about a week, and then he and my mom both tested positive for COVID," says Brookins.

Her father, Charlie Cole, was admitted to the hospital last week. She says his recovery has been slow, but promising.

"He's been there a week and you know it gets a little discouraging for the patients, especially when they're lonely like that, but it has been slower than expected," she says.

Brookins adds not being able to see him in person has been hard for her family.

"It's really sad, just the fact that we can't be there with him. We're able to FaceTime him so that's really good," she says.

Brookins says when she heard there would be a vigil at the hospital, she and her family knew it was a safe way they could thank all of his doctors.

"We're just so appreciative for all them, for all the doctors and the nurses and the healthcare workers taking care of my dad during this time. We're just so thankful and blessed that they're there and taking really good care of him," she says.