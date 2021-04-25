'So much more convenient': Monroe County Schools move registration online

Families have until June 16 to complete the registration process.

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia — If you live in Monroe County and are enrolling your child into the county school system, you can now register your child online instead of in-person.

"When a family joins our community, we invite them to come to our central office, bring an I.D. showing that they are who they say they are, and then we want to see two or three proofs of residency," Valerie Mercer said.

Mercer is the Chief Technology Officer of the district, and she says this year, you will be able to do everything online.

"You can do all of the registering, all of the proof of residency on your own time, you don't have to come into the central office to do it," Mercer said.

Mercer says the process will be much easier for parents compared to scheduling a time to come into the building.

"People are much more used to doing things online these days just because of the circumstances we've been living in for the past year, so this is just one more process that families are able to do at their own convenience," Mercer said.

Shelley Price has a seventh grader in the district. She says, this is a good thing.

"When you have the option for online, it makes things so much more convenient, especially if you're a full-time working parent, to kind of get things done in a more timely manner instead of having to take time off and come down to the school," Price said.

Mercer says just because families are registering online, does not mean the school district is being lenient when it comes to checking proof of residency. They will still use the same technology to verify.