Viewers flooded the 13WMAZ email and Facebook page asking what the bright glowing object in the sky was.

MACON, Ga. — Friday morning, all eyes were on the sky in Central Georgia as a SpaceX rocket made its way to the International Space Station. Viewers flooded the 13WMAZ email and Facebook page asking what the bright glowing object in the sky was.

"That was the rocket launch?! And if I knew it was the rocket launch, I would have stopped the car," DeeAnn Geeslin said.

It's the launch seen across Central Georgia that still has some people in shock.

"I didn't even know there was a launch this morning. When I dropped my grandkids off at daycare, when we got out the car, I see a bright light and I'm like, 'Y'all look in the sky,'" Teresa Brown said.

Brown says she thought of everything under the sun but couldn't figure out what the object was.

"I have no clue. I knew it wasn't a shooting star. I said, 'Well, maybe it's a plane,' but the way the light was, I was like, 'Naw, that couldn't have been a plane,'" Brown said.

"Traveling from Montezuma to Perry on Highway 224 in the east, I had no clue what it was it was -- it was kind of alarming. My first thought was, 'We have a UFO here in middle Georgia,'" Micah Kauffman said.

The good news is what so many of us saw was not a UFO. It was a SpaceX rocket that took off from the Kennedy Space Center at 5:49 a-m. CBS News says four astronauts are in the Dragon capsule zooming off to the International Space Station.

"First of all, I think it is so cool, plus the SpaceX program, and we are putting so much people back into space," Geeslin said.

"That was really exciting to be here in middle Georgia and see something like that," Brown said.

"I was awed, I was like, 'Wow, this is amazing for me to see something like this, and I've never seen something like this in my life,'" Kauffman said.

From Warner Robins to Macon to Monroe County, people are over the moon for the launch.