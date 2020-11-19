'So we can have a nice community': City of Perry receives $1M in grants for housing improvements

"They've done a lot of improvement over here, but they still can do some more. So we can have a nice community."

PERRY, Ga. — The City of Perry received $1,048,561 from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) to address housing issues.

$300,000 was through Community Home Investment Program (CHIP) and $748,561 through Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

Angela King was a recipient of housing improvements last year and she says it helped a lot.

King has lived on Jeanne Street in the Sandhill neighborhood for 20 years. She says the city fixed her roof and remodeled the inside of her house.

"It benefitted me real well because the things that I wasn't able to do like a washer and a dryer, I was able to get that. You know, electricity. They just did a whole remodel," she said.

Bryan Wood is the Community Development Director. He says the $300,000 CHIP grant will help improve eight homes among two neighborhoods in Perry.

"The Creekwood community and the Sandhill community. And that will impact about 11 people in those homes," he said.

Nearly $750,000 from the CDBG grant will benefit the Creekwood neighborhood.

"Which includes Creekwood Drive, Winchester Circle, and King Boulevard. And that those funds will be used to acquire and demolish to dilapidated structures, and to rehabilitate 13 homes on those streets. Estimated impact is 111 people in that particular grant," he said.

King says she hopes this money will help others just like it helped her.

"They've done a lot of improvement over here, but they still can do some more. So we can have a nice community," she said.

Wood says they're grateful for these funds and they're happy to help the people of Perry in any way they can.