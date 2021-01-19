So, you got your vaccine appointment. What happens now?

13WMAZ followed one Macon man through his COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Monroe County

MONROE, Ga. — So, you got through to the health department's hotline and made your vaccine appointment. What happens now?

13WMAZ followed Jim David through the process.

"My wife had been pushing me to make the phone call," David said. "Of course it was busy. By luck on the 22nd time, it rang through."

The North Central Health District told David he could get his shot in Warner Robins or Forsyth.

"They explained to me that Bibb County was full."

So, he headed to Forsyth Monday morning for his 9:30 a.m. appointment.

"Had to give them my consent form and then, of course, take my jacket off so they could give the shot to me in the car in my arm, and it went very quick," David said. "There was nobody in the car in front of me. I just went up to one table and drove underneath the tent to get the shot and then over to the parking lot to sit and wait."

If you're looking to make an appointment, budget some extra time. You have to wait 15 minutes while paramedics monitor you and make sure you're good to go.

"I'm feeling fine," David said after his 15 minutes was up. "They gave me a card that has the date I'm supposed to come back."

The North Central Health District says people should call back for their second appointment the week they are due for the second shot.

He says even though people were having a hard time getting through on the phone, the shot itself was quick and easy.

"I was very amazed. Of course, none of us had any idea. I didn't know if I'd have to wait in a long car line or what, but you see that went extremely quickly."

With one dose down, one to go, he headed home.