MACON, Ga. — Laurens County parents learned how to protect their students online at an event on Monday night. The presentation was called "A Parent's Guide to Raising Digital Natives."

Some parents said they want to make sure their kids are aware of certain online risks in a world full of technology.

Parents met at Dublin High School to hear from Georgia Bureau of Investigation Cyber Safety Certified Trainer Brian Buffington.

"We have parents giving phones to kids who are not ready to drive, and they are crashing that car bad," said Buffington.

Buffington talked about cyber bullying, risks behind students meeting strangers online while gaming, and using popular apps.

"I'm one of those parents that my younger kids have phones, because I'm not with them all the time, and I want to know where they are at," said parent Jessica Dial.

Parents like Dial and Krista Anderson learned how to better manage their kid's social media, and how to put their accounts on private rather than public.

"It's a convenience thing, and I think with that convenience comes the responsibility of monitoring it," said Anderson.

Buffington also talked about the consequences of students sending nude photos. He suggests parents make guidelines for their kids and remind them to only talk to people online if they've met them in person already.

"When you make mistakes, and you put it online, it is just amplified," said Buffington.

Anderson says apps and the digital world are constantly changing so she plans on sitting down with her 16-year-old to make sure they are on the same page about possible online dangers.

"I think we are both blessed with really good kids, but I think neither one of us want to be naive and think they can't be pulled into a world we know nothing about," said Anderson.

Buffington recommends parents sit down with their children to learn about how to use apps like Snapchat, Tik Tok, and Instagram. He also suggests using two-factor authentication for certain online accounts to avoid hacking.