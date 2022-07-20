Society Garden to host second annual Tacos and Tequila Fest

This upcoming weekend at The Society Garden will be full of taco trucks, live performances, and 90 different flavors of tequila.

MACON, Ga. — The Society Garden in Ingleside Village in Macon is usually a place for drinks and music, but the fun will be dialed up this weekend during their Taco and Tequila Fest.

As the name suggests, the three-day celebration will feature taco trucks and a wide selection of beverages featuring tequila. There will also be six musical groups performing at the venue.

This is the second time Society Garden has hosted the event. The first event was a massive success, according to Brad Evans, the owner of Society Garden.

“It was one of our biggest weekends of the year, so we built on that, made it even better for this year,” Evans said. “I’m expecting this year; if the weather cooperates, it’s gonna be even bigger.”

The event begins at noon and continues well into the evening and will feature tacos from several businesses, including Agave Azul, Guitarras Mexican Grill, and Satterfield’s.

“Each of them are a little different, and they’re doing some fun things for this event,” Evans said.

The full-weekend event will feature live performances every evening. On Friday, GrandVille will perform, and Saturday will feature three musical acts- Orquesta Mácuba, a ten-piece salsa band; Ritmo Soul, a local Latin fusion band; and Circus No. 9. Mariachi Búhos de Oro and Dean Brown will perform on Sunday.

A hallmark of the event is the margarita flights, which allow event-goers to sample up to four small cups of margaritas at one. Tequila companies will be in attendance in tents on the lawn, and there will be around 90 different flavors of tequila to sample inside the building.

“We’ve got some of the best tequilas in the world coming in just for this weekend,” Evans said.

Evans is expecting a big turnout this weekend.

“I’d get here early if I could, and I’d be ready to drink some tequila and eat some tacos,” Evans said.

Tickets for Taco and Tequila Fest are $10.

The Society Garden is located on 2389 Ingleside Avenue.